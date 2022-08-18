Human rights violation: BNP wants independent probe under UN supervision

Bangladesh

UNB
18 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 09:13 pm

Related News

Human rights violation: BNP wants independent probe under UN supervision

UNB
18 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 09:13 pm
Human rights violation: BNP wants independent probe under UN supervision

In tune with UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, BNP on Thursday demanded an independent investigation into the incidents of human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, under the supervision of the UN.

"More than 600 political leaders and activists, civil society members and labour leaders have been subjected to enforced disappearance. Most of them were not found…enforced disappearance is a crime against humanity. Making a person disappear by the state is a grievous offence. It can't be accepted. So, this type of crime should be investigated," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Talking to reporters at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he said the UN Human Rights Commissioner rightly said a fair, neutral and independent inquiry must be carried out into the incidents and those involved in such crimes will have to be brought to justice.

The BNP leader said Bachelet also talked about the Rapid Action Battalion's involvement with such incidents.

"We want an independent investigation under the supervision of the UN into the incidents to reveal the truth and take action against all those to be found involved (with the human rights violations)," he said.

Fakhrul said the UN rights chief's statements on enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and the human rights situations in Bangladesh have proved the truth of what the BNP has long been saying about the matters.

"We've long been saying that the enforced disappearances, killings and extrajudicial killings have been taking place with state patron. It's a big problem," he said.

Stating that people in Bangladesh were not known to the world of enforced disappearance, Fakhrul said it was Awami League which introduced enforced disappearance in the country after returning to power in 2008.

Referring to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader's remark that the United Nations has no jurisdiction to investigate any incidents of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Bangladesh, Fakhrul said the ruling party leader ostensibly admitted that these incidents happened here through his comment.

Earlier at a press conference on Wednesday, UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet voiced deep concerns over the allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and torture in Bangladesh.

She also spoke of a neutral, independent and transparent investigation into the allegations, saying her office is ready to provide advice on how such a mechanism could be designed in line with international standards.

Replying to a question, Fakhrul said there is no atmosphere in the country to engage in talks with the ruling party over the country's political crisis.

"The political crisis here can't be resolved until our chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is released, the cases (filed against our leaders and activists) are withdrawn and until this government resigns handing over power to a neutral caretaker government and dissolving Parliament," he said.

Trashing some media reports on BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's worsening health condition, Fakhrul said she is now doing well and all the parameters of her health are good.

"I've talked to doctors they said she has no new major problem. Basically, she is ill with various health complications. But nothing new happened to take her to a hospital. Her condition has deteriorated further," he said.

Top News

BNP / Human Rights / United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

8h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

7h | Pursuit
The members of BracU Dichari in Poland for the ERL Championship Round. Photo: Courtesy

BracU Dichari: A Bangladeshi robotics team on the world stage

9h | Pursuit
FundedNext aims to provide funds to traders with the best possible trading experience and to maximise the opportunity to unleash their true potential. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

FundedNext: A global prop-trading firm built by a Bangladeshi youth

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

10m | Videos
BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

1h | Videos
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

3h | Videos
Nutritious food for mother

Nutritious food for mother

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar
Economy

Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar