Human freedom under enforced control due to Covid-19: FM 

Human freedom is being subjected to enforcement control globally for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

"To combat the unimaginable devastation caused by the pandemic, states have adopted innovative legal actions," Dr Momen said while speaking at an international conference titled "Law & legal education during and post-pandemic" arranged by Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) on Friday (14 January).

Commenting on the new legal aspects that surfaced for the pandemic, Dr Momen said it is no more a luxury for citizens to not be aware of the laws already in place and being worked on.

"Covid-19 has cost us a lot. It has cost us lives. It has cost us jobs. It has cost us income. It has cost us wealth. There is no is denying that probably we are living in some of the most challenging times ever," he remarked.

He also noted Covid-19 pandemic has a multifaceted impact on the nexus of human security and development.

The foreign minister said both the state organs and the academia have legal and moral obligations so that legal education evolves to reflect the changing structures and functions of law in milieu of the society.

Lauding BILIA, the minister said it has contributed immensely to the dense and layered evolution of the nation's quest to find its identity in the space of human autonomy, collective agency and individual franchise.