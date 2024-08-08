Human chain demands return of missing BNP leader M Ilias Ali in Sylhet

A human chain was formed in Sylhet today (8 August), demanding return of missing BNP leader M Ilias Ali. Photo: UNB

Residents of Bishwanathpur and Osmaninagar upazilas of Sylhet today (8 August) formed a human chain demanding the return of M Ilias Ali, former organising secretary of BNP's central executive committee and president of the district unit of the party.

They formed the human chain on Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar premises this afternoon.

Though the BNP leaders had been silent for long on this issue, they now raised voice after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country following the student-led mass uprising on 5 August.

Addressing the event, speakers alleged that Ilias Ali had been vocal against Indian dominance and Sheikh Hasina's fascism.

Dictator Sheikh Hasina kidnapped him in 2012, they alleged.

Demanding the immediate release of the BNP's former leader, they threatened that they would go for tougher programmes if he is not returned.

Chaired by former Vice-President of Sylhet district BNP Jalal Uddin, Bishwanath upazila's Swechchhasebak Dal Member Secretary Ashiqur Rahman conducted the programme.

Fakhrul Islam Faruk, vice president of district unit of BNP, Fakhruddin Chairman, president of Osmaninagar unit of BNP, Aminul Haque Belal, president of Sylhet Press Owners' Association and former BNP leader, among others, spoke at the event.