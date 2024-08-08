Human chain demands return of missing BNP leader M Ilias Ali in Sylhet

Bangladesh

UNB
08 August, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 06:48 pm

Related News

Human chain demands return of missing BNP leader M Ilias Ali in Sylhet

Speakers alleged that Sheikh Hasina kidnapped him in 2012

UNB
08 August, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 06:48 pm
A human chain was formed in Sylhet today (8 August), demanding return of missing BNP leader M Ilias Ali. Photo: UNB
A human chain was formed in Sylhet today (8 August), demanding return of missing BNP leader M Ilias Ali. Photo: UNB

Residents of Bishwanathpur and Osmaninagar upazilas of Sylhet today (8 August) formed a human chain demanding the return of M Ilias Ali, former organising secretary of BNP's central executive committee and president of the district unit of the party.

They formed the human chain on Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar premises this afternoon.

Though the BNP leaders had been silent for long on this issue, they now raised voice after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country following the student-led mass uprising on 5 August.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing the event, speakers alleged that Ilias Ali had been vocal against Indian dominance and Sheikh Hasina's fascism. 

Dictator Sheikh Hasina kidnapped him in 2012, they alleged. 

Demanding the immediate release of the BNP's former leader, they threatened that they would go for tougher programmes if he is not returned.

Chaired by former Vice-President of Sylhet district BNP Jalal Uddin, Bishwanath upazila's Swechchhasebak Dal Member Secretary Ashiqur Rahman conducted the programme.

Fakhrul Islam Faruk, vice president of district unit of BNP, Fakhruddin Chairman, president of Osmaninagar unit of BNP, Aminul Haque Belal, president of Sylhet Press Owners' Association and former BNP leader, among others, spoke at the event.

Top News

BNP leader Ilias Ali / kidnapped / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

5h | Explorer
The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

14h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

3h | Videos
The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

3h | Videos
Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

4h | Videos
European top football league to start next week

European top football league to start next week

6h | Videos