Huge crowds of homebound people on Dhaka-Gazipur highway

The 17km long tailback can be seen from various areas of Tangain upazila. Photo/TBS

A long line of cattle laden trucks and passenger buses have been seen on the Dhaka-Gazipur highway since morning. The vehicles are running very slowly. Police are working at different points on the highway to control the traffic situation.

Despite a high risk of contracting Covid-19, Dhaka people thronged bus terminals to go to their home districts on Monday, ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

As a result, there are crowds of homebound people waiting at different points of the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail highways. They are going to their destinations in different vehicles including buses, minibuses, CNG auto rickshaws and battery powered auto rickshaws.

Locals said that the pressure of the people may increase after the garment factory is closed at noon.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing BRT project, there are small and big potholes on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. This has caused traffic jams at various points.

Besides, there is a shortage of vehicles on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, so the passengers have to suffer to reach their destination. Many have complained of extra fare.

Highway police, Gazipur metropolitan police and district police are working to control the traffic on the highway.