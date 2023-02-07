HSC results to be published Wednesday

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published Wednesday.

Coordinator of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker said the results will be available online and on the websites of all education institutions concerned.

Education ministry sources said copy of the results will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 10am to inaugurate the result distribution activities. Later, Education Minister Dipu Moni will present the results in details at a press conference to be held at the International Mother Language Institute at 12.30pm.

Educational institutions will be able to download the result sheets clicking the result corner in www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd by using EIIN.

Results can also be downloaded from www.educationboardresults.gov.bd writing roll number and registration number.

Besides, students will be able to collect their result through sending SMS to 16222 and they need to write first HSC, board's name (first three letters), roll number and year (for example: HSC Dha 123456 2022).

The HSC and equivalent examinations were held between 6 November and 22 December in 2022.

A total of 1,203,407 examinees appeared in the examinations.

