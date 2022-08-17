Hridoy Mondal acquitted of charges of hurting religious sentiments

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 08:36 pm

File photo of Hridoy Mondal/Collected
File photo of Hridoy Mondal/Collected

Hridoy Mondal, a mathematics teacher of Binodonpur Ram Kumar High School in Munshiganj, has been acquitted from the case filed for hurting religious sentiments.

Judge Jashita Islam of Munshiganj Cognizance Court-1 ordered the release of Hridoy Chandra Mondal from the case on Tuesday and signed a written order on Wednesday (17 August), said Munshiganj Court Police GRO Jasimuddin.

Hridoy Chandra Mondal's lawyer Shaheen Mohammad Amanullah told TBS that the final report given by the police was submitted to the court on 8 August. The report found the allegations brought against Hridoy Chandra Mondal to be false.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier, on 20 March, during a science class in 10th grade, a student recorded a discussion about science and religion which was later interpreted as a defamation of religion.

On 22 March, some students staged demonstrations outside the school calling for Hridoy's punishment. 

Later, the school's office assistant Md Asad filed a case against Hridoy Chandra Mondal for hurting religious sentiments.

On the same day, police arrested Hridoy in that case. Amid nationwide uproar over this matter, he was released on 10 April after serving 19 days in prison.

On 11 April, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education formed a one-member probe committee headed by Abdul Hai Talukdar, principal of Government Harganga College.

