How a UNO's creative impulse sets Bishwambarpur on dev ride

The Upazila Multipurpose Centre, a tourist attraction in Bishwambarpur in the north-eastern Sunamganj, surrounded by haors on all sides, has a range of services for women, children, youth and visitors. Photo: TBS

Surrounded by haors on all sides, Bishwambarpur in north-eastern Sunamganj has been able to shake off its image as a neglected and backward area as it now attracts tourists and is striving to become a source of skilled manpower.

But all the credit goes to the initiatives by Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid, the UNO of the upazila, who recently came to the limelight for his creative activities, including the establishment of Upazila Multipurpose Center.

The multipurpose complex has a slew of services for women, children, youths and visitors – all in one place.

Local MP Pir Fazlur Rahman Misbah and Deputy Commissioner of Sunamganj Didar-e-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury inaugurated the facility on 10 February.

The Upazila Multipurpose Centre has a playground, gymnasium, library, computer lab, language club, salon, restaurant, amphitheatre, exhibition centre for women entrepreneurs and market.

"Around Tk80 lakh has been spent on the construction of this visionary centre. The funding came from various projects approved for the development of the upazila and donations," said UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid.

Sadi Ur Rahin told The Business Standard, "Being a socially and economically backward upazila for a long time, there was no employment opportunity for youths and no facility for children to play, study and grow, which is not what we expect to provide for our children."

Many youths have to remain unemployed despite receiving various training and women entrepreneurs are not able to sell their products due to a lack of proper marketing, he said, adding that the Upazila Multipurpose Centre will solve these issues.

After organising the upazila, the UNO has now focused on creating skilled public resources, keeping an eye on the development of children, women and youth.

"I was inspired to do something like this by seeing the town centres of the United Kingdom. During my stay in the UK, I saw that they have these centres where a host of services are available at once. This multipurpose centre has been built on that model," said the UNO.

This centre was built on government land adjacent to a haor (large water reservoir) with aesthetically designed buildings colouring red and white.

According to upazila administration sources, this centre will be managed through a public-private partnership modality.

The computer club and freelancing centre will be run by five youths trained by the Department of Youth Development. They have also been given small loans to run these centres.

The public library and language club will be managed by five teachers from different schools and colleges of the upazila. With a membership, anyone will get the opportunity to read books here and can get training in English language and Bengali languages for a minimal fee.

The women entrepreneurs in the upazila will have an exhibition centre of clothes and handicrafts. The beauty parlour will be run by four trained women entrepreneurs. They have also been given micro-loans from the Department of Social Services for running the parlour. The Upazila Women's Affairs officer is in charge of these two.

A modern salon will be run by four youths trained from the Social Services Department.

The Shishu Academy, managed by Upazila Shilpakala Academy, will train children in music, recitation and dance.

The indoor park, which is currently under construction, has various rides for children and the gymnasium will be managed by a young entrepreneur under the supervision of the Upazila Sports Organisation.

The markets and restaurants will be operated on a temporary contract basis. In addition to educational materials, various traditional items of Sunamganj will be available for tourists. Besides, cultural programmes will be organised in the open mini amphitheatre.

Minha Akhter, a sales staff of the Women Entrepreneurs Display Center of this complex, said, "Now the products made by 10 local female entrepreneurs are being displayed here. Gradually the number of products will increase."

A woman who works at a beauty parlour here said, "I have been unemployed for so long even though I have trained in makeup, hairdressing and other cosmetic treatment. The parlour created a huge opportunity for people like me."

UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid said, "All the establishments here have been rented on short-term contracts at a minimum fare. A portion of this rent will be spent on security and management. Another part will be deposited in the Upazila Education Trust."

Before this, various aesthetic buildings named Krishan Chattar, Boal Chattar, Jaibangla Chattar, Haorbritta Chattar, Haor Bilas and Pahar Bilas were constructed in different spots of the upazila – all initiated by the UNO.

Praising the UNO, Bimalangshu Roy, the principal of Digendra Barman Degree College in Bishwambarpur, said, "He [Sadi Ur Rahin] is a very hard-working and creative person. He has been doing a lot of work. Usually, government officials are not like that. Many have come and gone but he is unique."