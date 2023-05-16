How security for ambassadors is handled in foreign nations

The recent statement by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on not providing additional security escort services to foreign ambassadors of any country was met with a flurry of remarks from different quarters.

Although the foreign ministry later clarified that an Ansar team could be hired by different embassies for security purposes, discussions on the matter continued.

Earlier today, Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State, said as per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, any host country "must uphold its obligations to ensure the protection of all diplomatic mission premises and personnel and take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on personnel."

Momen had also said providing additional escort service was discriminatory, emphasising, "It may be recalled here that no Bangladeshi ambassador in any country in the world is provided with any facilities for extra security and traffic control in terms of movement."

So how do other countries deal with this issue?

What the Vienna Convention says

The security of a Mission and its members is the responsibility of the host country whose government provides permanent security to the foreign Missions and Embassy Residences in their territory, per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

In accordance with the Convention, the host government permanently stations a team of security personnel on a rotation basis at the Missions and Embassy Residences.

Protection may or may not be provided

In some countries, protection may be provided by the host government only at the Missions if it is felt that security situation is such that it does not warrant provision of local security personnel at the Embassy Residence

While in other countries, the host government may not at all have permanent security personnel stationed at the Missions and security personnel may be deployed as needed. These are usually countries where it is considered that the overall security situation is satisfactory.

Security services can be hired

Even if Missions and Embassy Residences are protected by security personnel provided by the host government, many countries have their own security personnel, too.

Apart from providing an additional layer of security, the security personnel from the home country are able to take care of the security inside the buildings, which the security personnel of the host government usually do not have access to. Some Missions also hire security services from local agencies.

Indian Missions

In countries where the security situation cannot be considered as satisfactory, the Head of Mission from India travels in an armoured vehicle and/or is escorted by either the local security personnel (local police or diplomatic protection force) or by para-military personnel from India.

How the US Department of State protects American diplomats

In the United States, Diplomatic Security personnel protect the Secretary of State and high-ranking foreign dignitaries and officials visiting the United States, investigate passport and visa fraud, and conduct personnel security investigations.

Outside of the United States, Diplomatic Security ensures that America can conduct diplomacy safely and securely. DS plays a vital role in protecting U.S. embassies and personnel overseas, securing critical information systems, investigating passport and visa fraud, and fighting terrorism. Usually, local security guards are integrated into DS protection plans.

Marine Security Guards, working in coordination with DS personnel, protect many US diplomatic and consular faculties abroad. They provide internal security to prevent the compromise of classified material vital to US national security.

Ambassador protection programmes

The United Kingdom has various security programmes for foreign ambassadors and diplomats. One of those is Ambassador Protection, a supplier of security services in London and throughout the UK.

Ambassador Protection, a London based security company with a nationwide footprint, provides manned guarding and close protection security services.