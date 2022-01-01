House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 12:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 01:09 am

Related News

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 12:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 01:09 am
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

A huge fire broke out at a house in Jatrabari's Matuail on Friday night when a sky lantern fell on it during the new year celebrations.

"Two firefighting units are working to douse the blaze," Fire Service's control room duty office Ershad Hossain told The Business Standard.

He could not immediately confirm whether anyone was hurt in the fire.

People have been bursting fire crackers and lighting sky lanterns in Dhaka and other parts of the country on the occasion of welcoming new year.

 

Top News

fire / celebration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

11h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

13h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

15h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

15h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

11h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

11h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

11h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity