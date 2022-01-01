House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

A huge fire broke out at a house in Jatrabari's Matuail on Friday night when a sky lantern fell on it during the new year celebrations.

"Two firefighting units are working to douse the blaze," Fire Service's control room duty office Ershad Hossain told The Business Standard.

He could not immediately confirm whether anyone was hurt in the fire.

People have been bursting fire crackers and lighting sky lanterns in Dhaka and other parts of the country on the occasion of welcoming new year.