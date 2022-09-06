Hope for fruitful discussion: PM

Bangladesh

Hindustan Times
06 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 11:04 am

Hoping for a successful bilateral discussion, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today hoped that the two countries would work together in a way that people not only in India and Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives.

"Our main focus is to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our two countries work together so that people in India and Bangladesh and across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus."

During her speech following the ceremonial reception given to her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, the premier hoped that the shared friendship can solve any problem.

"I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim - to develop economically and fulfil the basic needs of our people - that we will be able to do. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that."

On Tuesday morning, a day after she arrived in India on a four-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

PM Hasina / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh-India / Bangladesh-India cooperation

