Honey collector goes missing following tiger attack in Sundarbans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

Honey collector goes missing following tiger attack in Sundarbans

TBS Report
22 April, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 04:03 pm
Men on a boat row past mangrove trees encircling the island of Satjelia in the Sundarbans, India, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Men on a boat row past mangrove trees encircling the island of Satjelia in the Sundarbans, India, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A honey collector has gone missing following a tiger attack at the Satkhira range of the Sundarbans.

The victim, Montu Gazi, 52, son of Sabud Ali Ghazi hailed from Chakbara village of Gabura union.

Speaking with The Business Standard on Saturday (22 April), Ruhul Amin Mali, a fellow honey collector, said he along with Montu and 18 others entered Sundarbans to collect honey on two boats on 1 April.

He claimed that Border Security Force (BSF) had seized their boats after the group entered the Indian side of the mangrove forest on 16 April.

"Then we came back to the Bangladesh side of the forest using makeshift boats. On the night of 19 April, when we were taking a nap as a result of exhaustion, all of a sudden we woke up hearing the roar of a tiger near the Talpatti area of the forest.

"Scared, we ran for our lives. At one point we realised that Montu was not with us anymore. We saw tiger footprints. We returned home without him as we believe he was taken alive and killed by the tiger."

Gabura Union Parisha Chraiman Aziar Rahman, said, "Total 19 honey collectors returned home. One is still missing."

Contacted, Burigoalini Forest Station Officer of West Sundarbans Satkhira Range of Forest Department Noor Alam said, "We are yet to be notified about the incident."

Top News

Honey collector / Sundarbans / tiger attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

2h | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

23h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

21h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts