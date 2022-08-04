Home minister, IGP among 6 to attend UN police summit 

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a six-member team to attend the third United Nations Chief of Police Summit (UNCOPS) to be held from 31 August to 1 September at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The members of the team are Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal as the team leader, IGP Benazir Ahmed, Joint Secretary at the Public Security Division Abu Hena Mostofa Zaman, Deputy Secretary Asaduzzaman, Additional Deputy Inspector General Nassian Wazed and Assistant Inspector General Mohammad Masud Alam.