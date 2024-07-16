Holy Ashura tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 09:07 pm

A file photo of Tazia procession brough out to celebrate Ashura. Photo: TBS
A file photo of Tazia procession brough out to celebrate Ashura. Photo: TBS

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (PBUH) grandson Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), will be observed in the country tomorrow (17 July).

To mark the day, Shia Muslim community across the country will bring out tazia procession.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed some restrictions on the Tazia processions.

During the Tazia procession, people belonging to the Paik community participate the programme with machetes, daggers, scissors, spears, axes, swords and sticks, which may create an undesirable situation in the area. 

In order to ensure the safety of city dwellers, the DMP commissioner has announced a complete ban on carrying daggers, scissors, spears, axes, swords, sticks and bursting firecrackers and crackers.

Tomorrow is the 10th day of the month of Muharram in the Hijri calendar. Muslims across the world recall the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers, who embraced martyrdom in 680 AD for establishing truth and justice in the fight with soldiers of Yazid on Karbala Maidan in Iraq. 

The day is a public holiday.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes while newspapers and online news portals publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day.

Holy Ashura / Bangladesh

