Holy Ashura on 17 July

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (PBUH) grandson Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), will be observed in the country on 17 July as the Muharram moon was not sighted in the sky on Saturday (6 July).

The month of Muharram of 1446 Hijri will start on Monday (8 July) while the 30th day of Zilhajj month will be Sunday, said a press release of Islamic Foundation.

Therefore, the holy Ashura will be celebrated on 17 July, the release added.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at Islamic Foundation (IF) conference room in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

Religious Affairs Ministry Additional Secretary Md Awal Hawlader chaired the meeting.