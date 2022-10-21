Holland’s Kangaroo and Llama now in Ctg zoo

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 09:27 pm

Holland’s Kangaroo and Llama now in Ctg zoo

Six kangaroos and six llamas have been brought from Holland to the Chittagong Zoo.

The animals arrived at Chittagong Zoo on Friday morning and were made available for public viewing at 10am.

Chittagong Zoo Supervisor Dr Shahadat Hossain Shuvo told The Business Standard, "In addition to increasing the beauty of Chittagong Zoo, new animals are being brought in to increase revenue. Today, in the first phase, six kangaroos and six llamas imported from Holland were brought to the zoo."

He said, "Of the newly brought kangaroos, four are female and two are male. Each kangaroo weighs 30 to 35kg, while llamas weigh more than 100kg. Both kangaroos and llamas are herbivores. Separate cages have been built to house them."

Dr Shahadat Hossain Shuvo said that kangaroos, emus and ostriches will be brought from Australia around next June-July. More new animals will be introduced gradually.

Earlier on 31 July, four rare white tiger cubs were born to the Royal Bengal Tiger couple brought from Africa in Chittagong Zoo.

Mammals currently in the zoo include Royal Bengal Tiger, Indian Lion, Asian Black Bear, African Zebra, Maya Deer, Chitra Deer, Sambar Deer, Para Deer, Mukhpora Hanuman, Rhesus Monkey, fishing cat, wild Cat, Cheetah, Gandagokul (Himalayan), Bagdas, Gyal, Rabbit, Porcupine, Jackal and more.

Among the different species of birds in the zoo, pheasant, peacock, Raj Dhanesh, Kak Dhanesh, Vulture, Madantak, White heron, Nishi heron, Tilaghughu, Bhuban Chil, Kokil, Myna, Khanjana Bird and Turkey are notable.

Chittagong's only zoo receives around five lakh visitors a year.

