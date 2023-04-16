Historic Mujibnagar Day tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
16 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 04:52 pm

Historic Mujibnagar Day tomorrow

BSS
16 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 04:52 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

The historic Mujibnagar Day will be observed tomorrow marking the oath-taking ceremony of the country's first government on 17 April, 1971.
 
Following the Pakistan army's genocide on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of March in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on 17 April to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.
 
Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango orchard, was later named Mujibnagar after ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh.
 
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.
 
Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister, while Khondoker Moshtaque Ahmed, Capt M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were named as cabinet members.
 
The interim government named General MAG Osmani as commander-in-chief of Mukti Bahini while appointed Major General Abdur Rob as chief of staff.
 
The provisional government gave successful leadership to the War of Liberation for achieving victory on 16 December.

The ruling Awami League and its associate bodies will observe the historic Mujibnagar Day amid due enthusiasm and importance as various programmes have been chalked out marking the day.

Of the programmes, national and party flags will be hoisted at all party offices across the country including its central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at 6am on 17 April.

Tribute will be paid at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Bhaban premises around 7am.

At Mujibnagar, national and party flags will be hoisted around 6am, tribute will be paid at the mausoleum at 10am, a guard of honour will be held at 10:15am and public rally marking the Mujibnagar day will be held at Sheikh Hasina Manch at 11am.
 
Awami League Presidium Member Quazi Jafar Ullah will attend the function as the chief guest.

Awami League Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, also spoke at the function as the special guests.

The function will be chaired by Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim. AL Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Huq will moderate the function.

Awami League Central Executive Council Members Amirul Alam Milon, Parvin Zaman Kalpana, Advocate Gloria Sarker Jharna and Nirmol Kumar Chatterge, Meherpur district Awami League President Farhad Hossain, its General Secretary MA Khaleque will also attend the function as the special speaker.

Newspapers will publish special supplements while Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air different programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

