Historic May Day Sunday

The historic May Day will be observed Sunday in the country and elsewhere across the world with due respect.

The day is being observed across the globe since 1886 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Hay Market, Chicago, in the USA for eight-hour working day and upholding the rights of the working people.

To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their valuable lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on 1 May, 1886 and the following days.

This year's theme of the day is 'Sramik-Malik Ekota, Unnayanaer Nishchoyota'.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Saturday issued separate messages on the occasion of the historic May Day.

They extended their greetings to all working people of the world, including Bangladesh, wishing success of all programmes on the occasion.

In his message, the president said Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had fought for the rights of hard-working people throughout his life.

Bangabandhu was a true friend of working people and therefore, after independence, 'May Day' received state recognition and he declared May Day a public holiday, he added.

He urged all development partners, including the government and workers-owners, to work together to ensure the welfare of the workers.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formulated a labor policy in 1972 with the aim of establishing a society free from exploitation.

He strengthened the country's economy and ensured the fair rights of the workers by nationalising the abandoned mills, she said.

The present Awami League led government is implementing various activities for the development and welfare of the working people of the country, she added.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has taken elaborate programmes to observe the day.