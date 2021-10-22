Hindu organisations protest recent attacks 

Members of different Hindu organisations on Friday formed human chain in Shahbag protesting attacks on temples, vandalism of idols, arson and violence against Hindu community.

They also staged demonstrations against the communal violence.

Members of at least 10 Hindu organisations joined the protest programme.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) led the events in front of the National Museum in Shahbag.

President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Tapas Paul said, "Attacks on Hindus, vandalism, killings and attacks on our business establishments are being carried out all over the country systematically. But the government and administration are taking action after the incident instead of preventing them."

He also announced that a hunger strike movement will be observed in Shahbag from 10am to 12pm on Saturday.

National Hindu Forum General Secretary Manik Sarkar said, "Don't think Hindus are weak anymore. We will now respond to all attacks on the streets."

He further said the demonstration programme will continue throughout the day and there will be a torch procession in the evening.

At least seven people were killed across the country in recent attacks on temples and Hindu communities following a purported incident of demeaning the Holy Quran in Cumilla.

On 13 October, a man named Iqbal Hossain left the holy Quran on the lap of an idol at Nanua Dighi puja mandap in Cumilla Sadar. Centring the incident, vested groups carried out provocative and distorted propaganda. Then they tried to vandalise the idol and threw bricks at the mandap.

Later, they carried out attacks and set fire to several other mandaps in the district.

Additional police and BGB members were deployed across the country and police patrols were stepped up. Intelligence surveillance was strengthened to prevent the law and order situation from deteriorating in the wake of the Cumilla incident.

