Highway Bill-2021 placed in JS for better transport regulations

Bangladesh

BSS
04 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 01:20 pm

Highway Bill-2021 placed in JS for better transport regulations

The proposed act allows the concerned division authority to formulate rules and regulate transport movement

BSS
04 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 01:20 pm
Highway Bill-2021 placed in JS for better transport regulations

The Highway Bill-2021 was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad aiming to adopt better transport regulations.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today placed the bill in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Piloting the bill, the minister said the proposed bill has been placed in the House for amending the previous highway ordinance-1925.

The proposed act allows the concerned division authority to formulate rules and regulate transport movement. "Which transport will be allowed on the highway will be defined by the rules," according to the draft law.

Tolls may be imposed for using some highways, it said, adding that the toll rate will also be fixed according to the rules.

The minister urged the House to send the bill to the concerned parliamentary standing committee for providing reports within four weeks.

Besides, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq placed the Development Board Laws (repeal) ordinance Bill 2021.

National Parliament / Parliament / Highway Bill-2021 / Jatiya Sangsad

