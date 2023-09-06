Highest traffic in a day on elevated expressway 

A vehicle plying through Banani on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on Sunday, 3 September 2023. Photo: TBS
A total of 30,919 vehicles crossed the Airport-Farmgate segment of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on Tuesday (5 September), resulting in a collection of Tk25.06 lakh in toll revenue. 

Traffic on the elevated expressway increased by 14% compared to the previous day, which was also the highest since its launch on Sunday (3 September). 

The expressway witnessed a large number of southbound vehicles plying through the expressway, including 15,690 from the Airport and 3,619 from Kuril.

On the other hand, among the northbound vehicles crossing the expressway, 2,898 were from Banani and 8,712 from Tejgaon.

Earlier on Sunday (3 September), 17,872 vehicles crossed the expressway within the initial 16 hours of operation on Sunday, resulting in the collection of Tk14.5 lakh in toll revenue.

A part of Dhaka commuters have bid farewell to their worries and frustrations as the Dhaka Elevated Expressway opened to the public at 6am on Sunday with a promise to revolutionise the transportation between northern and southern Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the 11.5km of elevated expressway including another 11km of ramps and link lines. The infrastructure opened for public vehicles at 6am on Sunday.

The Tk8,940 crore project was implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement involving a consortium led by Italian-Thai Development Company Limited. The government is providing 27% of the project cost as viability gap financing.

Officials of the Bridge Authority said the expressway will have a capacity to allow 80,000 vehicles per day. They guaranteed the investors that 13,500 vehicles will pass the expressway per day.

