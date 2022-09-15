Highest single-day rainfall in 5 years recorded in Khulna

Khulna has recorded the highest single-day rainfall in the last five years in the country, and the continuous heavy rains caused water to accumulate up to two to three feet on most of the roads in the city while in many areas, traffic movement was closed for a long time.

According to the Meteorological Office, a record 146 mm of rain was recorded from 6am on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday in Khulna. Of this, 130 millimetres of rain were logged from 1pm to 6am.

Amirul Azad, senior meteorologist of Khulna Meteorological Office, said, "There has not been so much rain in 24 hours in Khulna in the last five years. As an influence of a low pressure located over South Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of India, deep convective clouds formed over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. That is why stormy winds are blowing along with rainfall in the coastal areas of Bangladesh."

Low-lying areas of coastal districts Satkhira, Khulna and Bagerhat are being inundated by wind-driven tides which are one to two feet higher than normal tides. But the clouds have started to get weaker. As a result, the wind speed has decreased. Currently, the wind speed in Khulna is 10 to 20 kilometres per hour. The situation will return to normal in the next three days, he added.

Due to heavy rain, two to three feet of water accumulated in Royal Mor, Satrasta Mor, Modern Mor, Mylapota, Shibbari, Sonadanga, Nirala, Daulatpur, Rupsa, Mujgunni, Navrasta and Boyra in the city. Residential houses, offices, educational institutions and shops were flooded.

Ehteshamul Haque Shawon, a resident of the Rupsa area of ​​Khulna city, said, "We built the house in 1987. The ground floor of our house has never gone underwater but last night water entered the ground floor."

Md Badoruddin, a resident of Nirala area, said, "Many drains in the city are being repaired. The rivers are also dying. As a result, rainwater cannot recede and cause suffering to us."

Khulna City Corporation Superintendent Engineer Md Abdul Aziz said, "Most of the roads in Khulna were submerged in water due to the rain. Our workers quickly cleared many drains and the water has moved away.