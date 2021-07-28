Highest 153 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

So far, the DNCC mobile court has realised Tk22.83 lakhs as fines.Picture: Collected

Bangladesh has recorded 153 new dengue patients in 24 hours till 8am Wednesday, the highest in a single day this year in the country.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 150 of the total number of dengue patients are from Dhaka.

This year some 2,098 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country and of them, 1,726 were hospitalised in July alone.

Currently, out of 568 patients admitted to different hospitals across the country, 557 are from the capital.

The remaining 11 patients are receiving treatment for the mosquito-borne disease in different hospitals in 7 other divisions of the country.

On the other hand, some 1,526 dengue patients have recovered and returned home from hospitals till date.

But the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received reports on four suspected dengue deaths so far this year.

According to DGHS, this year 32 patients were diagnosed with dengue in January, nine in February, 13 in March, three in April, and 43 in May.

However, the number of dengue patients increased significantly in June and 272 people were detected with the mosquito-borne disease.

Public health experts fear many dengue patients might be undiagnosed as symptoms of the fever are quite similar to those of Covid-19.

Earlier on Sunday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the government is planning to set-up separate hospitals for treatment of dengue patients, considering the increasing number of dengue cases amid the Covid-19 pandemic.