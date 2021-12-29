High-powered team suggested for supervision of marine protected areas

Academics and environment activists have recommended the formation of a high-powered monitoring team for the supervision of the country's marine protected areas (MPAs) including St Martin's island and Nijhum Dwip.

A separate ministry along with a strong marine policy is also needed for dealing with marine affairs, they suggested at a roundtable at a city hotel Wednesday. International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Bangladesh and WorldFish Bangladesh jointly organised the programme.

In the programme, three presentations titled 'Key Findings from IUCN Activities in the Nijhum Dwip MPA', 'The Research Output from Naf-St Martin Seascape by WorldFish Bangladesh' and 'The IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas And Marine Protected Areas In The Context Of Bangladesh' were made.

Raquibul Amin, country representative of IUCN Bangladesh, moderated the roundtable meeting and presented one paper.

In his presentation, Raquibul Amin said, by 2020, at least 17% of terrestrial and inland water, and 10% of coastal and marine areas, especially areas of particular importance for biodiversity and ecosystem services were conserved through effectively and equitably managed, ecologically representative and well-connected systems of protected areas.

Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University fisheries professor Kazi Ahsan Habib said it is necessary to determine new spots for determining MPA as it has been difficult to declare St Martin's as an MPA due to different stakeholders' interests.

Many businesses that are involved in business there are destroying ecological balance and biodiversity there. If there is any plan to do anything there, the multi-stakeholders should be rehabilitated first, he observed.

Dhaka University Professor of Geography and Environment department M Shahidul Islam said about seven years ago, St Martin's island was divided into three zones determining the activities in specific areas. But nothing is being complied with now and people are polluting the environment.

He expressed concern about the destruction of the coral island. He also informed that 50 spots can be declared as MPAs and conserved.

From the Key Findings from IUCN Activities in the Nijhum Dwip MPA, it was found that there are 130 bony fish species from 31 families- a comprehensive checklist of bony fishes living in the MPA waters.

Hatiya, Monpura, Charfesson, Rangabali and Galachipa were declared MPAs on 23 June 2019 with an area of 3188 sq km.

There are several key management aspects including a theoretical zoning plan which includes, Hilsa replenishment zone, marine megafauna conservation zone, sustainable fishing zone, community fishing and tourism development zone.

From the route of the boat-based survey, a total of 30 boats and 20 landing spots were surveyed. About 70% of fishing efforts are found to be concentrated outside the MPA.

From the Shark-Ray survey for MPA Zoning, only 3.18% of fishermen have Knowledge of sharks and rays in Bangladesh. And 14.29% of fishermen have Knowledge of Protection status Laws.