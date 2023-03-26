Here is how a waste station area turns spectacular

An open space next to the waste transfer station in the Jalladkhana Bodhyo Bhumi area of Mirpur in the capital was once made a playground for kids, but the dirty area – caused by waste stench and mismanagement – failed to attract children at all. The area was even an irritation for local people and passers-by.

The environment, however, has now changed completely there thanks to some city corporation initiatives, including those called "STS Graffiti Artwork" and "Muktir Sobujaon" (Greening for Freedom). It turned into a beautiful community space and a great place for children's recreation.

All illegal occupiers have been evicted from the area. Various facilities such as play equipment, exercise tools, open stages, seating benches and public toilets have been set up there. The UN-Habitat, the Urban Research Centre, Berger Bangladesh, World Vision and some other non-governmental organisations supported the Dhaka North City Corporation for this work.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

The Shakti Foundation and the MetLife Foundation have helped green the place with grass and 1,300 different trees, and painted educational cartoons on the surrounding walls there.

Besides, the city corporation set up a special biological solution plant in the secondary waste transfer station to prevent the waste stench from spreading outside.

"If the pilot project of the biological plant removes stench properly, we will install such plants in all waste transfer stations," Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam said as he opened the area to the public, after long renovations.

"All abandoned places will be recovered, made green and child-friendly with the help of development partners," he said and called for cooperation from city dwellers.

Shakti Foundation Deputy Executive Director Imran Ahmed, after the event, told The Business Standard that they will maintain the place for the next two years. "We will also look after it later on."

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

The smelly and unsightly garbage area has been given a new makeover by famous cartoonist Syed Rashad Imam Tanmoy and his fellow artists, he noted and added that people are now attracted by the beauty of the area.

"Shakti Foundation wants to help transform abandoned areas into green public spaces through such initiatives. Its objective is to improve Dhaka's air quality and promote child-friendly community space," he added.

Mayor Atiqul Islam, in his address, also said the Mirpur Bodhyobhumi (killing ground) is associated with the history of Bangladesh's liberation war. "It is our responsibility to preserve the Jalladkhana Badhyobhumi."

"Before I took charge, this place was a resort for drug addicts. With the help of stakeholders, I have given an aesthetic look to this. Now it is the responsibility of the local people to maintain the beauty of the place."

On illegal occupiers, the mayor said, "Occupiers are our enemies what the Pakistani invasion force was once. We have to speak against these land grabbers."

There is no alternative to make fields and parks free of occupation, he said and warned that no vehicle can be parked in ways which can create inconvenience to mass people.