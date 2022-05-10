Heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg & Barishal

Bangladesh

UNB
10 May, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 12:07 pm

Related News

Heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg & Barishal

UNB
10 May, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 12:07 pm
Heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg &amp; Barishal

The current weather in Bangladesh is likely to continue, as the Met office has predicted heavy showers in three divisions in the next 24 hours.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday issued the heavy rainfall warning for three divisions as severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' over the west central Bay and adjoining areas moved west-northwestwards.

"Moderately heavy (23-43mm) to very heavy (88mm or more) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Khulna, Chattogram and Barishal divisions during the next 24 hours," the BMD said in its weather bulletin.

Top News

Rain forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

37m | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

4h | Panorama
Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

21h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

2h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

13h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

21h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021