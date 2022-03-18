Heat wave may continue: Met office

Heat wave may continue: Met office

The ongoing mild heat wave would continue in different parts of the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura and Patuakhali, and the upazilas of Sandwip and Sitakunda, and it may continue," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

The Met office predicted dry weather over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am Friday.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 37.9 degree Celsius in Rajshahi, while today's minimum temperature was 18 degree Celsius in Srimangal under Sylhet division.

The sun sets at 6:09pm on Friday and rises at 6:04am on Saturday in the capital.

