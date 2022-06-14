Hearing on Mohib Ullah murder case on 18 September

The next hearing in the murder case of Mohib Ullah murder will be held on 18 September.

A chargesheet was filed by police on Monday (13 June).

The hearing on the chargesheet of the case will be held as per usual rules, confirmed General Registration Officer (GRO) of Ukhyia Senior Judicial Magistrate Court Al Amin.

However, since the chargesheet of the case has been submitted to the court, the judge can hold a hearing earlier if he wants, said Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Faridul Alam.

The charge sheet filed by the police on Monday reads that Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, the chief of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), locally known as Al-Yakin, ordered the assassination of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah.

A team comprising 36 Arsa men executed the killing mission following the instruction of their commander as Mohib Ullah was quite vocal about the repatriation of the displaced community and raised concerns about the crimes and irregularities inside the refugee camps, said Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Faridul Alam while citing official documents.

However, the names of Jununi and six others were dropped from the charge sheet as law enforcers could not locate their whereabouts, he told The Business Standard.

The PP said, "Of the 29 accused, 15 are currently in jail. Meanwhile, 14 others remain on the run.

"Police named 38 persons as witnesses in the charge sheet. Three of them recorded their statements under Section 164 of the CrPC."

On 29 September last year, Mohib Ullah, chairman of Arkan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was killed by some gunmen at his office.

They fired four shots at Mohib Ullah and fled the scene using a lane behind Mohib Ullah's house.

On 30 September of the same year, police filed a murder case following a complaint from his brother Habib Ullah.

On 25 August 2019, Mohib Ullah came to the limelight as a leader after holding an assembly of around five lakh Rohingyas.