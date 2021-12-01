‘World Aids Day’ seminar today

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 03:31 pm

The maximum number of HIV infected people were of the age group 25-49 and some were from the 19-24 age group

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To observe "World Aids Day" Health and Family Welfare ministry has organised a seminar today at the auditorium of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons in Mohakhali.

The subject of the discussion titled "End inequalities. End Aids. End pandemic," is aimed to raise awareness toward the prevention of the deadly disease, reads a press release.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque addressed the programme as chief guest while Director General Khurshid Alam presided over the session. 

Secretary of Health Services Division Lokman Hossain Miah attended the programme as the special guest.

According to the press release, data concerning HIV infections in the year 2021 was revealed during the seminar.

So far, in the year 2021 alone, 729 new HIV positive cases were reported in the country of which, there were 205 deaths. Also, 188 Rohingya or 'Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN)' cases were detected. The cumulative cases and deaths during the years 1989-2021 are 8,761 and 1,588 respectively.

As per the age distribution, the maximum number of HIV infected people were of the age group 25-49 and some were of the 19-24 age group.

The gender distribution among the cases reveals that 76% are male, 22% female and 2% hijra/transgender. 

The marital status of the HIV positive people shows that 60.44% of them are married and others are unmarried ones among the population. So, the rate of HIV detection among the married population is much higher than others.

The country's Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) coverage rate includes 84.29% of the host population and 98.94% of the FDMN, reads the press release.

The report reveals that Bangladesh holds a '95-95-95' status in the year 2021 wherein 63% are aware of their HIV status, 77% on ART treatment, and 93% virally suppressed.

Among those present at the event include Secretary of Health Education and Family Welfare Division Ali Noor and Director General of Health Services Abul Bashar Md Khurshid Alam and other health division officials.

"World Aids Day" is observed on 1 December in Bangladesh, as done every year all across the globe.

The day has been observed since 1989, when the first case of HIV positive was detected, to create world-wide awareness against Aids.

According to the UN declaration, the involvement of people from all walks of life is very important to eradicate AIDS by 2030.

 

