Vaccination registration process for school students

Students aged between 12-17 will now be able to register for vaccination against Covid-19 through the government designated Surokkha platform using their birth certificates.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has already instructed the students in this regard as the government is set to begin inoculating school students against Covid-19 from 1 November.

A notice issued by the directorate stated that the students' data which was provided by their respective educational institution has already been put into the Surokkha platform.

Students have to complete their registration with their birth certificates on an emergency basis through this link: (https://surokkha.gov.bd/birth-reg-enroll)

Selection of vaccination centres

Those who study at the educational institutions located inside Dhaka North City Corporation have to select "Dhaka School Centre (North)" as the vaccination centre in addition to the selection of "Dhaka North City Corporation" option.

On the other hand, students studying in Dhaka South City Corporation area will select "Dhaka South City Corporation'' and "Dhaka School Centre (South)" as the vaccination centre.

The notice also stated that students will be informed about the timing and the vaccination centre through mobile SMS.

If any student fails to register through Surokkha, they have to resend the required data via their educational institutions in the correct format in an excel file.

According to the government designated format, the birth registration number has to be sent in text format and the date format is yyyy-mm-dd to the following email address: student.vaccination2021@gmail.com.

Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, students aged between 12-17 will be inoculated from 1 November. Vaccination will first start at 12 centres inside Dhaka and 21 centres in other parts of the country. Gradually the whole country will be brought under the campaign.

Primarily, 40 thousand doses will be administered daily, the minister added.

Earlier on 14 October, 120 students at four schools in Manikganj were given the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on a trial basis.