US donates 18 freezer trucks for Covid-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh

Health

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 06:17 pm

US donates 18 freezer trucks for Covid-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh

USAID is donating a total of 18 freezer trucks to the Government of Bangladesh to help establish a dedicated fleet of vehicles properly equipped with cold-storage equipment to transport millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country.

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 06:17 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The United States has donated 18 freezer trucks for Covid-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh.

US Embassy Dhaka's Acting Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) William Dowers and US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kathryn Stevens handed over brand new freezer trucks to Minister of Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque, MP as part of ongoing US support to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Bangladesh, said a press release. 

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

USAID is donating a total of 18 freezer trucks to the Government of Bangladesh to help establish a dedicated fleet of vehicles properly equipped with cold-storage equipment to transport millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country.  USAID purchased four trucks on the local market with an additional 14 vehicles to arrive in the coming months. 

It partnered with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, the agencies that will oversee the procurement of these vehicles and support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to roll out Covid-19 vaccinations across the country, the press release added. 

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

"The United States is pleased to donate these new freezer trucks and continue our partnership with Bangladesh in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.  We hope to sustain the impressive momentum Bangladesh has made in turning the tide against the pandemic. Through our work, we are helping to get more people vaccinated so they can protect themselves and their loved ones, and return to more normal lives," said acting DCM Dowers.  

The US government has donated 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and contributed over $121 million to fight the pandemic through USAID, the US Department of Defense, the US Department of State, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US has also donated $4 billion to support the worldwide COVAX effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access.

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) / Freezer Truck / COVID-19 / USA / Bangladesh

