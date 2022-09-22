Two more die from dengue

Health

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 09:12 pm

Related News

Two more die from dengue

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 09:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Another two people died from severe dengue fever in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking this year's total death toll to 48.

Within the period, 437 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease.

Among the new patients, 306 were admitted to different public and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 131 were outside the Dhaka division.

The latest deaths were reported from the Chattogram division, raising the number of deaths in the division to 23 so far this year.

The dengue death toll in the Dhaka division remained unchanged at 21 and in the Barishal division at four.

A total of 1,529 dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Since January this year, 12,875 people have been diagnosed with the viral disease.

Of the infected, 11,298 patients were released from hospitals after recovery.
 

Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

11h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

25m | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

1h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

6h | Videos
How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 