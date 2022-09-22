Two more die from dengue

Another two people died from severe dengue fever in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking this year's total death toll to 48.

Within the period, 437 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease.

Among the new patients, 306 were admitted to different public and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 131 were outside the Dhaka division.

The latest deaths were reported from the Chattogram division, raising the number of deaths in the division to 23 so far this year.

The dengue death toll in the Dhaka division remained unchanged at 21 and in the Barishal division at four.

A total of 1,529 dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Since January this year, 12,875 people have been diagnosed with the viral disease.

Of the infected, 11,298 patients were released from hospitals after recovery.

