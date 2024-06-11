Stats Bureau to collect data on heavy metal, lead levels in blood

Health

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 07:31 pm

Red blood cells. Photo: Unsplash
The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) will collect data on blood lead levels, heavy metals, micronutrients, and anaemia for the first time in Bangladesh. 

The data will be collected under the "Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS): Round 7 (2024-2025)" programme, which was inaugurated today. This survey has been conducted for the last three decades in Bangladesh with collaboration of Unicef. 

The presence of heavy elements including lead has a serious harmful effect on the health of children. It will be possible to prevent infant mortality through its survey, according to speakers at the inauguration event.

The data will be collected under the "Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS): Round 7 (2024-2025)" programme, which was inaugurated on 11 June. Photo: Courtesy
The data will be collected under the "Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS): Round 7 (2024-2025)" programme, which was inaugurated on 11 June. Photo: Courtesy

They said MICS is a household survey designed to collect essential data on children and women. It serves as a vital source of information for authorities, aiding in the development of policies and plans.

Earlier, the 2019 MICS surveyed 64,000 households and generated 144 indicators for children and women.

Inaugurating the program, State Minister for Planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker said the MICS will provide accurate information about the needs of children and underprivileged women in the country.

"This survey will allow us to track our progress on several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) indicators. For the indicators where we are lagging, we can develop and implement effective plans," he added.

Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh, said the survey will make an important contribution to protecting the needs and rights of every child. 

"The information obtained from this survey will shed light on the challenges faced by many children and women in Bangladesh and will enable us to implement timely solutions for these issues," he added.

The survey will be conducted in the whole country including Dhaka North and Dhaka South. The information of Rohingya refugees will also be collected through this survey and separate reports will be prepared. 

The survey will have a sample size of approximately 70,000, with financing provided by both UNICEF and the government. 

