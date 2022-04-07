RMCH opens largest oxygen tank

Health

BSS
07 April, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 11:11 am

Related News

RMCH opens largest oxygen tank

BSS
07 April, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 11:11 am
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) opened the largest oxygen tank formally at its campus to meet up the oxygen demands of its patients.

The 30,000-liter capacity tank was opened adjacent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Wednesday afternoon, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani, adding there is no such type of large tank in the country

ICU In-charge Dr Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal told BSS that they had a 10,000-liter oxygen tank earlier but the oxygen demand had enhanced to a greater extent during the last Covid-19 pandemic. Then they had to face great trouble to deal with the adverse situation.

So, the 30,000-liter tank has been installed afresh at the site of the previous one, supplying oxygen to the indoor patients of the 1,250-bed tertiary hospital side by side with its ICU in an emergency, Dr Kamal added.

Bangladesh / Top News

oxygen / Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) / Oxygen Tanks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

20m | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

1h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

14h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

15h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

15h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma