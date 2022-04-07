RMCH opens largest oxygen tank

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) opened the largest oxygen tank formally at its campus to meet up the oxygen demands of its patients.

The 30,000-liter capacity tank was opened adjacent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Wednesday afternoon, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani, adding there is no such type of large tank in the country

ICU In-charge Dr Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal told BSS that they had a 10,000-liter oxygen tank earlier but the oxygen demand had enhanced to a greater extent during the last Covid-19 pandemic. Then they had to face great trouble to deal with the adverse situation.

So, the 30,000-liter tank has been installed afresh at the site of the previous one, supplying oxygen to the indoor patients of the 1,250-bed tertiary hospital side by side with its ICU in an emergency, Dr Kamal added.