Not the time to increase hospital beds, but decrease Covid-19 infections: Health minster

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that it was not the time to increase hospital beds but rather work to decrease coronavirus infections.

The health minister made the statement at the inauguration ceremony of BSMMU's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Covid Field Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The health minister said, "The number of coronavirus patients is increasing. We are increasing the number of hospital beds and field hospitals to aid in housing and treating the increasing number of patients.

"But there is a limit to how many field hospitals and hospital beds we can increase in these circumstances. We must work towards curbing the infection rate," added the minister.

In regards to the newly inaugurated field hospital, Zahid Maleque said that the field hospital has prepared 400 beds in 20 days, among which 40 are ICU beds. All other beds are covered by central oxygen and are suitable for all types of Covid-19 patients.

A 10,000 liquid medical oxygen storage tank has also been installed in the field hospital premises.

"A small lab has been set up in the field hospital for testing. The hospital will be upgraded to one thousand beds soon," he said.

"We do not want patients to come and fill up the healthcare facilities. Rather, we want our hospitals to be emptied gradually of patients. We must make efforts to help people become healthy and get back to their normal lives."

The health minister also mentioned that there will be another shipment of six crore vaccines from China.

In this regard, he said, "Out of 6 crore doses, 2 crore doses will arrive into the country in October and another 2 crore doses will arrive in November. The rest of the vaccines will be available in phases."