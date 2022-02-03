National registry needed for strategic plan to prevent cancer

Health experts on Thursday said that it is not possible to undertake any well-planned programme for cancer prevention in absence of a national cancer screening programme to generate genuine data.

Only Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) runs a screening programme on breast and cervical cancer under a project. The country needs to depend on the data and information on cancer provided by foreign organisations.

They stressed on introducing cancer screening programme in public sector.

They made their suggestions Thursday at a discussion programme.

Community Oncology Centre Trust, a member of the Union for International Cancer Control, Bangladesh Breast Cancer Awareness Forum and March for Mother Morcha organised the programme.

Professor Dr Swapan Kumar Bandyopadhyaa, director of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital, Cancer Epidemiologist Dr Habibullah Talukder Ruskin, Professor Dr Latifa Shamsuddin and Professor Dr Sabera Khatun among others spoke at the event.

They said that they need a strategy paper, action plan and programme. Without genuine data, these cannot be prepared.

Professor Swapan Kumar said, "We are providing services within limitations. However, it is possible to prevent cancer by changing some habits and decisions."

"It is possible to prevent cervical cancer if child marriage is stopped and a large-scale immunisation programme is undertaken. Stopping the use of tobacco products can reduce the incidences of oral cancer," he added.

Dr Habibullah Talukder Ruskin said, "Since there is no cancer patient registration programme in the country, we have to look at the information of international organisations. Thus, it is not possible to determine the right action plan for cancer prevention."

On 4 February, World Cancer Day is observed. The theme of this year World Cancer Day 2022 is "Close the Care Gap".

