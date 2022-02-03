National registry needed for strategic plan to prevent cancer

Health

TBS Report 
03 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

National registry needed for strategic plan to prevent cancer

Experts stressed on introducing cancer screening programme in public sector

TBS Report 
03 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 09:53 pm
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Health experts on Thursday said that it is not possible to undertake any well-planned programme for cancer prevention in absence of a national cancer screening programme to generate genuine data.

Only Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) runs a screening programme on breast and cervical cancer under a project. The country needs to depend on the data and information on cancer provided by foreign organisations.  

They stressed on introducing cancer screening programme in public sector.

They made their suggestions Thursday at a discussion programme.

Community Oncology Centre Trust, a member of the Union for International Cancer Control, Bangladesh Breast Cancer Awareness Forum and March for Mother Morcha organised the programme.

Professor Dr Swapan Kumar Bandyopadhyaa, director of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital, Cancer Epidemiologist Dr Habibullah Talukder Ruskin, Professor Dr Latifa Shamsuddin and Professor Dr Sabera Khatun among others spoke at the event.

They said that they need a strategy paper, action plan and programme. Without genuine data, these cannot be prepared.

Professor Swapan Kumar said, "We are providing services within limitations. However, it is possible to prevent cancer by changing some habits and decisions."

"It is possible to prevent cervical cancer if child marriage is stopped and a large-scale immunisation programme is undertaken. Stopping the use of tobacco products can reduce the incidences of oral cancer," he added.

Dr Habibullah Talukder Ruskin said, "Since there is no cancer patient registration programme in the country, we have to look at the information of international organisations. Thus, it is not possible to determine the right action plan for cancer prevention."

On 4 February, World Cancer Day is observed. The theme of this year World Cancer Day 2022 is "Close the Care Gap".
 

Top News

cancer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

14h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

2h | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

2h | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

7h | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city