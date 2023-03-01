Int'l standard cancer centre soon to be launched at BSMMU: VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) will soon launch an international standard cancer centre named "Bangabandhu Cancer Centre," its VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed recently informed.

The initiative will facilitate better medical care for cancer patients and research on cancer prevention, he said while giving a lecture at National Cancer Centre in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday (28 February), reads a press release.

During the event, he hoped for the cooperation and assistance of the National Cancer Centre of Japan in establishing the facility and providing training and research opportunities for Bangladesh doctors.