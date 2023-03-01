Int'l standard cancer centre soon to be launched at BSMMU: VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed

Health

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:59 am

Related News

Int'l standard cancer centre soon to be launched at BSMMU: VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:59 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) will soon launch an international standard cancer centre named "Bangabandhu Cancer Centre," its VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed recently informed.

The initiative will facilitate better medical care for cancer patients and research on cancer prevention, he said while giving a lecture at National Cancer Centre in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday (28 February), reads a press release.

During the event, he hoped for the cooperation and assistance of the National Cancer Centre of Japan in establishing the facility and providing training and research opportunities for Bangladesh doctors.

Bangladesh / Top News

BSMMU / Bangabandhu Cancer Centre / Cancer Treatment / Healtcare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

2h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

13h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

15h | TBS Entertainment
Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

16h | TBS SPORTS
A spread of books on the van

A spread of books on the van

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod