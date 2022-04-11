Incepta Pharmaceuticals launches ‘Linatab E’ for affordable diabetes management

Incepta Pharmaceuticals has recently launched a new medicine in the brand name of "Linatab E'', bringing good news for diabetic patients.

The medicine combines Linagliptin and Empagliflozin) – two of the most remarkable and safe therapeutic class of modern time for controlling diabetes.

Incepta unveiled this medicine with a launching program at Bangladesh Institute of Health Science (BIHS) in the presence of National Professor AK Azad Khan, read a press release.

The pharmaceutical company has introduced the medicine in a more affordable for all class of people – Linatab E 5/10 tablet priced at Tk30 and Linatab E 5/25 tablet at Tk40 only.

For diabetic patients it will reduce the pill burden as only one tablet per day can serve the purpose of two tablets that patients are supposed to take.

Globally, this combination medicine has brought a breakthrough in diabetes management because it is remarkably safe for diabetic patients with cardiac disorders.

Also, this medicine has no chance of sudden glucose fall that is a frequent phenomenon in case of diabetic patients.