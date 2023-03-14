H3N2 Influenza: Serious side-effects of the virus on kidney health

According to experts, H3N2 Influenza can seriously damage kidneys especially in elderly and those who already suffer from chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, heart issues or kidney disease

After Covid-19, H3N2 Influenza cases are on rise across the country and the virus has already killed two people in India. While it is usually known to cause mild disease, vulnerable groups are at risk of severe illness.

Considering H3N2 causes more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes, one must be cautious and take Covid-like measures like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and follow social distancing to curb its spread. The virus is also causing rise in ICU cases in infants and children below 5 years with many of them reporting breathlessness, cough, fever and pneumonia-like symptoms.

According to experts, H3N2 Influenza can also seriously damage kidneys especially in elderly and those who already suffer from chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, heart issues or kidney disease.

"Influenza, also known as the flu virus can have a variety of potentially severe effects on kidneys. Patients who are critically ill due to influenza can develop Acute kidney failure in up to thirty percent of cases. Old age patients and patients who already suffer from any chronic illness such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac disease or chronic kidney disease constitute the highest risk group. Dialysis and post kidney transplant patients are even more prone to further kidney damage induced by influenza infections, which can lead to secondary bacterial pneumonias, and multi-organ complications, including heart failure. These patients are immunologically vulnerable and at higher risk of mortality as compared to general population," says Dr Saurabh Joshi, Senior Consultant and Head, Urology, Uro-oncology and Kidney Transplant, Accord Hospital, Faridabad, Delhi NCR.

Symptoms of H392 influenza

Sudden onset of high fever, cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue, body ache, chills are all common symptoms of H3N2 influenza, while shortness of breath, severe vomiting, dehydration, low blood pressure, bluish lips, seizures or convulsions, confusion, chest pain and low oxygen saturation are among signs of severe illness as per experts.

Can influenza vaccination help?

"The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that individuals with CKD or on dialysis and post kidney transplant patients should receive annual influenza vaccination and regular kidney specialist doctor visits to avoid serious complications. The authorities are urged to extend the influenza vaccination program to individuals with pre-existing renal conditions to safeguard the health of the vulnerable population," says Dr Joshi.

