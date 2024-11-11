Govt finalises draft of nat’l dengue control strategy

Highlights

63,165 dengue cases reported by 4 Nov 2024

310 deaths recorded from dengue so far this year

A total of 3,21,179 dengue cases reported in 2023

1,705 deaths attributed to dengue in 2023

The interim government has finalised the draft of the National Dengue Prevention and Control Strategy (2024-2030) as the vector-borne disease continues infecting people in the country.

"The draft of the National Dengue Prevention and Control Strategy (2024-2030) has been finalised, which is awaiting final approval," said a progress report on the works of different ministries and divisions.

The chief adviser's press wing shared the document marking three months of the government.

The report revealed that 63,165 dengue cases were reported till 4 November 2024, and of them, 310 patients died. A total of 3,21,179 dengue cases were reported, and 1,705 people died from dengue in 2023 (from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023).

About the government's measures taken to prevent dengue outbreaks, the report said the government has allocated Tk1 crore to conduct an entomological survey on the dengue virus, and a committee has already been formed to this end.

Dengue corners have been set up at all medical colleges and hospitals across the country, while necessary medicines and equipment were supplied and dengue test facilities were established in the hospitals.

DNCC Hospital and Mugda Medical College and Hospital have been declared dengue-dedicated.

As part of creating awareness of dengue infections, the Risk Communication and Community Engagement platform was established.

To ensure the treatment of dengue patients, the supply of IV fluid (saline) has been ensured. At present, 4,21,800 litres of fluid have been stored. A total of 1,01,159 dengue test kits and 26,135 mosquito nets were distributed.

The Directorate General of Health Services has developed a dengue tracker application.

Tk1 crore has been allocated to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, Mohakhali to carry out regular surveys in implementing the dengue prevention and control programmes.