Govt finalises draft of nat’l dengue control strategy

Health

BSS
11 November, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 10:21 pm

Related News

Govt finalises draft of nat’l dengue control strategy

About the government's measures taken to prevent dengue outbreak, the report said the government has allocated Tk1 crore to conduct an entomological survey on the dengue virus and a committee has already been formed to this end

BSS
11 November, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 10:21 pm
Representational Photo: iStock/Getty Images
Representational Photo: iStock/Getty Images

Highlights 

  • 63,165 dengue cases reported by 4 Nov 2024
  • 310 deaths recorded from dengue so far this year 
  • A total of 3,21,179 dengue cases reported in 2023
  • 1,705 deaths attributed to dengue in 2023 

The interim government has finalised the draft of the National Dengue Prevention and Control Strategy (2024-2030) as the vector-borne disease continues infecting people in the country.

"The draft of the National Dengue Prevention and Control Strategy (2024-2030) has been finalised, which is awaiting final approval," said a progress report on the works of different ministries and divisions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The chief adviser's press wing shared the document marking three months of the government.

The report revealed that 63,165 dengue cases were reported till 4 November 2024, and of them, 310 patients died. A total of 3,21,179 dengue cases were reported, and 1,705 people died from dengue in 2023 (from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023).

About the government's measures taken to prevent dengue outbreaks, the report said the government has allocated Tk1 crore to conduct an entomological survey on the dengue virus, and a committee has already been formed to this end.

Dengue corners have been set up at all medical colleges and hospitals across the country, while necessary medicines and equipment were supplied and dengue test facilities were established in the hospitals.

DNCC Hospital and Mugda Medical College and Hospital have been declared dengue-dedicated.

As part of creating awareness of dengue infections, the Risk Communication and Community Engagement platform was established.

To ensure the treatment of dengue patients, the supply of IV fluid (saline) has been ensured. At present, 4,21,800 litres of fluid have been stored. A total of 1,01,159 dengue test kits and 26,135 mosquito nets were distributed.

The Directorate General of Health Services has developed a dengue tracker application.

Tk1 crore has been allocated to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, Mohakhali to carry out regular surveys in implementing the dengue prevention and control programmes.

Top News

Dengue / health / disease

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

6h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

6h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

3h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

3h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

5h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

4h | Videos