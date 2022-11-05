Five dengue patients die in 24 hours

Five more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 167.

During this period, 788 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 374 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 414 outside the capital.

A total of 3,737 dengue patients, including 2,254 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue in this season.

This year, the directorate has recorded 42,199 dengue cases and 38,295 recoveries so far.

This year's dengue cases and casualties became the second highest since 2000 when the government formally started keeping records on dengue. In 2000, 5551 dengue cases and 93 deaths were registered.

However, the highest 1,01,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were reported in 2019.

Experts attributed the lack of Aedes control initiative and the absence of a national vector control cell for the present scenario.

