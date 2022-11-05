Five dengue patients die in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 05:25 pm

Related News

Five dengue patients die in 24 hours

A total of 3,737 dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Five more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 167.

During this period, 788 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 374 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 414 outside the capital.

A total of 3,737 dengue patients, including 2,254 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue in this season.

This year, the directorate has recorded 42,199 dengue cases and 38,295 recoveries so far.

This year's dengue cases and casualties became the second highest since 2000 when the government formally started keeping records on dengue. In 2000, 5551 dengue cases and 93 deaths were registered.

However, the highest 1,01,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were reported in 2019.

Experts attributed the lack of Aedes control initiative and the absence of a national vector control cell for the present scenario.
 

Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

3h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

9h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

4h | Videos
Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

4h | Videos
Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?