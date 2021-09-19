Dr Dilshad Jahan successfully performs bone marrow transplant in Dhaka

Haematology Consultant Dr Dilshad Jahan has successfully completed Bone Marrow Transplantation at Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka.

Patients with Leukemia, Thalassemia, Lymphoma, Aplastic Anemia, Multiple Myeloma, Immunodeficiency and Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome - who can recover by the Bone Marrow Transplant - are no longer required to travel abroad to get the treatment, says a press release.

Bone marrow transplants consist of 2 types – autologous and allogeneic. High doses of chemotherapy or radiotherapy or combined radio-chemotherapy are used to eradicate the residual malignancy and to create a space in the bone marrow for the donor stem cells to settle. These donor cells grow into the patient's body and give them a new life. Generally, myeloid cancers need only chemotherapy while lymphoid cancers need radio-chemotherapy.