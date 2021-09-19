Dr Dilshad Jahan successfully performs bone marrow transplant in Dhaka

Health

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 11:24 am

Dr Dilshad Jahan successfully performs bone marrow transplant in Dhaka

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 11:24 am
Dr Dilshad Jahan successfully performs bone marrow transplant in Dhaka

Haematology Consultant Dr Dilshad Jahan has successfully completed Bone Marrow Transplantation at Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka.

Patients with Leukemia, Thalassemia, Lymphoma, Aplastic Anemia, Multiple Myeloma, Immunodeficiency and Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome - who can recover by the Bone Marrow Transplant - are no longer required to travel abroad to get the treatment, says a press release.

Bone marrow transplants consist of 2 types – autologous and allogeneic. High doses of chemotherapy or radiotherapy or combined radio-chemotherapy are used to eradicate the residual malignancy and to create a space in the bone marrow for the donor stem cells to settle. These donor cells grow into the patient's body and give them a new life. Generally, myeloid cancers need only chemotherapy while lymphoid cancers need radio-chemotherapy.

 

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

14h | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

14h | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

19h | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly