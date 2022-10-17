Doctor dies of dengue

A resident doctor of the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) died of dengue on Sunday.

Dr Asad Shikder, 34, was declared dead after being taken to Mugda hospital.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation's (BDF) Chief Administrator Dr Nirupom Das said, the cause of death is suspected to be dengue encephalitis.

After two days of fever, Dr Asad was taken to Mugda hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Dr Asad passed MBBS from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College, Faridpur, and passed 33rd BCS.

He was on deputation as a Phase-B Resident at NIDCH.