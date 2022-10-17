Doctor dies of dengue

Health

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 01:35 pm

Related News

Doctor dies of dengue

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A resident doctor of the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) died of dengue on Sunday.

Dr Asad Shikder, 34, was declared dead after being taken to Mugda hospital.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation's (BDF) Chief Administrator Dr Nirupom Das said, the cause of death is suspected to be dengue encephalitis.

After two days of fever, Dr Asad was taken to Mugda hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Dr Asad passed MBBS from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College, Faridpur, and passed 33rd BCS.

He was on deputation as a Phase-B Resident at NIDCH.

Bangladesh

Dengue / Dengue Cases / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

1h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

2h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

17h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

18h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

19h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine