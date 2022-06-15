Dengue cases on sharp rise even before monsoon sets in

Health

Md Jahidul Islam
15 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

Dengue cases on sharp rise even before monsoon sets in

As many as 22 dengue patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country over the past 24 hours

Md Jahidul Islam
15 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 10:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

About 44% of the total dengue patients this year were admitted to various hospitals within 15 days of the current month even before the beginning of monsoon season. 

Experts said that the dengue infection rate is higher this year because of the untimely rainfall that started before the beginning of the monsoon on Wednesday and the lack of dengue prevention measures by the two city corporations.  

As many as 22 dengue patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country over the past 24 hours till 8:00 am on Wednesday taking the total number to 629 from January to June 15.

Of the total dengue patients in the hospitals, 277 were admitted within 15 days of June.

Of the total 629 dengue patients detected since January, 521 are from Dhaka and the rest 108 are from outside the capital. About 150 dengue patients were admitted in the last week.   

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data, at present 69 dengue patients are admitted to the hospitals across the country. Of them, 66 are from Dhaka and three from outside.

Of the total admitted patients in Dhaka, the majority are admitted at the Mugda Medical College Hospital where four dengue patients were admitted in a single day.  

As many as 239 patients were admitted to this hospital so far of whom 212 were cured. At present, the total number of admitted dengue patients at the hospital is 27. 

After the 2019 dengue outbreak with over one lakh patients, the rate declined during the Covid pandemic in 2020 leaving seven people dead.

But dengue cases surged again in 2021 amid Covid when 28,429 patients were admitted and 105 died.    

According to a DGHS pre-monsoon survey this year, 24% of the larvae found in plastic drums were Aedes larvae. In 2019, when the dengue infection rate was the highest in the country, this rate was 11.5%. 

In 2019, Aedes larvae found on the submerged floors were 20%, which is about 24% in June this year.

Aedes larvae were found everywhere in the city, according to the information on the combing operation conducted by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). 

Entomologists fear that the density of Aedes may increase further after the beginning of the rainy season.

According to the DGHS survey, the Breteau Index (BI), which measures the density of the Aedes mosquito, is a bit higher in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) this year compared to the previous years. In ward-45 of DSCC, the density of the Aedes mosquito is 23.33% of the total mosquito found there. Besides, the density of Aedes mosquitoes in wards 38 and 40 is 20%.

Generally, the density of Aedes mosquitoes above 20% is considered risky.

The DSCC will conduct a drive for four months in the 10 zones to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes from Wednesday.

On the other hand, DNCC has already conducted a 10-day drive to eliminate Aedes in the 10 zones in May. 

The entomologist of the DNCC, Asif Iqbal, however, does not know what is the BI in his city corporation. He suggested calling the chief health officer of the corporation to know about the issue.    

Former Director of the Department of Health (Disease Control), Professor Be-Nazir Ahmed told The Business Standard that it is very worrying that the dengue infection is on the rise before June. The density of Aedes has increased due to the rainfall which started long before the monsoon. But the city corporations did not have any preparation to control the Aedes. It can be assumed that the measures taken by the city corporations are fruitless as the dengue prevalence is on the rise now, he added.  

As dengue is spreading countrywide, the local government should be made aware to reduce the density of Aedes, experts suggested. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue Cases / Dengue cases on the rise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

7h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

9h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

10h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

2h | Videos
The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

2h | Videos
Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

2h | Videos
Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh