Dengue cases on the rise

Some 20 new patients have been hospitalised with dengue fever across the country in 24 hours till Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 53 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining are seeking treatment outside Dhaka division.

On Wednesday (2 June), 9 dengue patients were hospitalised.

According to the DGHS, 381 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year.

Of them, 328 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, no dengue death has been reported this year.