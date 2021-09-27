BNNC unveils special publication on improved nutrition

Bangladesh National Nutrition Council (BNNC) unveiled a special publication on "BNNC: Towards Improved Nutrition" in a programme on Monday.

The publication highlighted the overall nutritional improvement since country's independence, said a press release.

The journal was published marking the Mujib Year along with the national launching of online monitoring system for national and sub-national level.

Over the last four decades there has been 66 percent, 52 percent and 44 percent drop in underweight, stunting and wasting respectively.

To sustain the gain in nutrition and to expedite the reduction further BNNC has developed the seconded Plan of Action for Nutrition (NPAN2)-a 10 year plan (2016-2025) aligning with the National Nutrition Policy 2015 to achieve World Health Assembly (WHA) by 2025 and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) nutrition targets by 2030.

This online platform will enable the multi-sectorial stakeholders to use the system for better information flow, and nutrition planning by District and Upazilla Nutrition Coordination Committees (DNCC & UNCC).

Zahid Maleque, MP, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare attended the event as the Chief Guest and unveiled the special publication on the occasion of Mujib year and inaugurated the digital monitoring system.

He acknowledged the contribution of Father of the Nation and paid tribute for establishing of BNNC in due time. Lokman Hossain Mia, Senior Secretary, Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare attended the event as Chairperson. He thanked to BNNC with all partners connected to express his willingness to be with any future endeavors.

Dr Md Khalilur Rahman, Director General, BNNC delivered welcome speech and made a brief presentation on the achievements of BNNC that includes BNNC's response during COVID-19 pandemic; public expenditure review on nutrition (PERN); Advocacy plan for nutrition for resource mobilisation; review of social safety net programmes and review of the bottleneck for low nutrition programme coverage, etc.

He concluded by saying if "BNNC succeeds, nutrition wins, so do we all". In the event, the 'Digital Monitoring System' was presented by Dr Akhter Imam, Deputy Director, BNNC.

He demonstrated the way how it works and how this will help to track and monitor the progress of nutrition related activities. Dr Khainoor Jahan, Deputy Director BNNC, also delivered a presentation on the topic titled "Nutrition in Making the Vision 2041 a Reality and Invest in Nutrition and Why Invest in Nutrition for Developed Bangladesh".

Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General, Directorate General of Health Services. He emphasized on working inclusive way to achieve SDG nutrition targets. Along with other dignitaries, Prof Dr Iqbal Arslan, President, Shadhinota Chikitshok Parishad; Prof Dr Md Abdul Aziz, Secretary General, Shadhinota Chikitshok Parishad, Hans LAMBRECHT European Union, John Warburton, FCDO and Piyali Mustaphi SUN-UN Network attended the event as special guests and spoke on the occasion.