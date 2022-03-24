Dr Abdullah’s advice to prevent diarrhoea

With the number of diarrhoea patients growing significantly amid extreme heat, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's personal physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah has advised people to avoid eating out.

Some 630 diarrhoea patients were admitted to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) in 14 hours till 2:00pm today.

Pointing out possible reasons behind the sudden outbreak, Dr Abdullah said people are drinking different types of juice outside to cope with the scorching heat, while avoiding drinking boiled water at home.

Prof Dr ABM Abdullah recommends drinking boiled water to prevent diarrhoea.

"As the Covid-19 situation has become a bit stable," he continued, "people are going out more and eating street food, now that schools and colleges are open."

Diarrhoea can also be caused by home-made food, alerted the medicine expert.

He said stale food should not be eaten at home and food should not be left out for a long time.

"Food should be refrigerated shortly after cooking," he recommended.

Dr Abdullah suggested drinking saline and fresh coconut water if one has diarrhoea. "Otherwise, dehydration can damage various organs, including the kidneys," he cautioned.

The doctor advised people to be careful about children. He suggested babies with diarrhoea to be fed breast milk frequently.

He also discouraged taking medication without consulting a physician.