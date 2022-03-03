Amendment to tobacco law demanded

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 08:08 pm

Several lawmakers agreed to conduct anti-tobacco campaigns in their respective areas

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

The Swastho Surokkha Foundation (SSF) and several lawmakers have demanded amendment to the existing Tobacco Control Act to ensure protection of public health.

"The existing tobacco law has to be amended, completely banning the display of tobacco products at outlets, greater corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities of different tobacco companies, and banning the sale of single sticks of bidi or cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and heated tobacco products," said Dr Nizam Uddin Ahmed, executive director of the SSF.

He also demanded that smoking be banned in public places and on public transport.

He raised the demands at a discussion, "Tobacco Control Law Amendment for Making Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040", organised by the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing at Cirdap auditorium in the capital on Thursday.

The lawmakers who attended the discussion also demanded an amendment to the Tobacco Control Act and agreed to conduct anti-tobacco campaigns in their respective areas.

According to the SSF, the economic loss due to tobacco-related deaths and illnesses in Bangladesh in 2018 amounted to Tk30,560 crore, and about 1,26,000 people died due to tobacco use in that year. Currently, 35.3% of adults over the age of 15 in the country use tobacco in one form or another.

Around 42.7% of adults are exposed to passive smoking in the workplace, 49.7% in restaurants, and 44% on public transport. Among minors 13-15 years in age, 59% are exposed to passive smoking in public places, and 31.1% at home.

Speaking as chief guest at the discussion, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "The social movement against tobacco has increased in our country in the last few years and economically and socially powerful tobacco companies are under some pressure. There was a time when tobacco companies went  scot-free, promising to pay higher taxes to the government. But the present Sheikh Hasina government does not have a money problem; the government does not have to depend on taxing tobacco companies as reserves are very high."

The planning minister said, "The prime minister has announced making Bangladesh tobacco free by 2040. It is possible to achieve this goal if we can keep up the pressure to amend  tobacco laws at all levels."

Addressing the discussion as a special guest, former health minister AFM Ruhul Haque said, "Young people and women are victims of passive smoking. The health warning on packets of tobacco products must be 90% and e-cigarettes must be banned in our country. We all agree on that."

Presided over by lawmaker Dr Mohammad Habibe Millat, the discussion was also addressed by lawmakers, Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari, Dr Shamil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Advocate Syeda Rubina Akhter, Aparajita Haque, Shabnam Jahan, and Umme Fatema Nazma Begum.

