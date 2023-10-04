Aedes mosquito density in Dhaka triples in 4 years: DGHS

Health

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 09:46 pm

Related News

Aedes mosquito density in Dhaka triples in 4 years: DGHS

The survey was conducted in 1,815 households in Dhaka South while 1,335 households were checked in Dhaka North

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 09:46 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The population of Aedes mosquitoes — the vector responsible for the transmission of dengue — in Dhaka's two city corporations has almost tripled in the last four years, according to a monsoon survey report from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Monsoon Aedes Survey 2023 was released by the DGHS on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the survey report, the Breteau Index (BI) was above 20 in 9 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation in the monsoon survey 2020, while it was above 20 in 30 wards in 2023. Similarly, the BI was greater than 20 in 17 wards of Dhaka South City Corporation in 2020, whereas in 2023 it was greater than 20 in 53 wards. 

The Breteau Index describes the number of positive containers per 100 houses inspected. If any area scores more than 20 on the index, entomologists term it risky. 

Conducted between 25 August and 3 September by the DGHS, the survey also recorded the presence of Aedes larvae in 23.52% of houses under Dhaka North and 18.90% of houses under Dhaka South.

According to the report, Dhaka South's Moghbazar and New Eskaton Road areas had the highest Breteau Index at 73.33 and Dhaka North's Tejgaon Industrial Area and Pallabi areas had the highest at 60.

The survey was conducted in 1,815 households in Dhaka South while 1,335 households were checked in Dhaka North.

"Dengue transmission may not decrease unless the temperature drops. I don't see any chance of it decreasing if the rain doesn't stop. Even though dengue transmission is not dependent on nature, the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes is still dependent on nature," Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of the DGHS, said on the occasion.

The DGHS official added, "WHO has recommended the use of Qdenga vaccine to prevent dengue. We have sought advice from NITAG (National Immunization Technical Advisory Group) on this vaccine. We cannot make any decision about the dengue vaccine without their advice or recommendation. 

"NITAG said that it will hold a meeting soon and give a decision. If its advice comes, then the health ministry will take a decision."

Jahangirnagar University's Zoology Professor Kabirul Bashar said, "The density of Aedes mosquitoes has increased compared to the last four years. Not only the city corporation but all the organs of the local government ministry have to work together to kill mosquitoes. A national guideline is also needed to control mosquitoes."

The number of dengue cases and deaths in the first 10 months of this year has exceeded all previous records. Sixteen more dengue patients have died and 2,564 were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning. 

With the latest figure, a total of 1,046 dengue patients have died in the country and 214,247 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the DGHS data.

Top News

Dengue / Aedes mosquito / DGHS / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

4h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

9h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

2h | TBS World
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

1h | TBS Economy
The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

4h | TBS SPORTS
Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

7h | TBS World