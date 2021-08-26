267 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

At least 267 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the newly infected, 217 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest were hospitalised outside Dhaka.

Some 1,090 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country right now.

Among them, 965 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 125 in other hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 9,120 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 7,988 have recovered.

The country saw 12 dengue-related deaths in July and 28 this month taking the total fatalities to 40 in the current year.