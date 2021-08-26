267 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 06:38 pm

Related News

267 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 06:38 pm
267 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

At least 267 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the newly infected, 217 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest were hospitalised outside Dhaka.

Some 1,090 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country right now. 

Among them, 965 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 125 in other hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 9,120 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 7,988 have recovered.    

The country saw 12 dengue-related deaths in July and 28 this month taking the total fatalities to 40 in the current year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

2h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

2h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

3h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 