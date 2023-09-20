21 dengue patients die, 3,015 hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:22 pm

Dengue patients inside mosquito nets in a city hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dengue patients inside mosquito nets in a city hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Twenty-one more dengue patients died and 3,015 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With these latest figures, the death toll has now surged to 867, and the total number of cases stands at 1,76,810 this year.

Previously, on 4 September, the health directorate reported the highest daily toll with 21 fatalities.

Of the new cases, 857 were reported in Dhaka city and 2,158 were from various parts of the country.

So far 1,65,680 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 10,263 dengue patients, including 3,819 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, surpassing 179 casualties in 2019.

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

